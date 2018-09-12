Nobody does a tribute episode like The Goldbergs.

When season 6 premieres, the comedy — which has previously paid tribute to The Breakfast Club, Indiana Jones, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Dirty Dancing, and The Karate Kid — will use Adam’s 16th birthday as the backdrop for its homage to John Hughes’ Sixteen Candles.

“The reason we forget Adam’s birthday is because we’re dealing with Barry and Lainey and their stupidity,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey says, referencing Barry and Lainey’s recent engagement. “So, like Sixteen Candles, we try to have a big old party for him and that goes completely out of bounds.”

EW has the exclusive first promo for the episode, which is just as crazy as you’d expect. Watch it in full above.

The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.