Matthew McConaughey tells Jimmy Fallon about that time he saved his son from a ram

It’s a story so crazy it just might be true: Matthew McConaughey was having a picnic on the Grand Canyon with his family when a ram charged at him and the actor had to toss his 6-month-old son 15 feet into the air to save him.

In the game of True Confessions on The Tonight Show, anything Jimmy Fallon or his guests read from a mystery envelope could be a true story or fake news. It’s up to the player to convince the table that it’s the truth. McConaughey didn’t have to work that hard because, for as unbelievable as his story was, he says it actually happened.

It sounded like McConaughey might be lying when Fallon and Tariq Trotter caught him changing his story from first tossing his child to tossing both his dog and then his child. “After I had already got rid of the dog, I had to launch Levi through the air for my wife to catch so we didn’t get rammed off the edge,” he clarified.

Fallon and Trotter similarly stumped the table with stories about the late-show host driving a ferry full of tourists and The Roots’ MC hiding Kanye West from the paparazzi in the trunk of his car — but nothing quite like this.

In the end, “I squared off and tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, ‘Not me,'” McConaughey said.