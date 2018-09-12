Here’s your first look at the full cast of the revived comedy Last Man Standing.

Above is a photo from Fox’s seventh season of the rescued Tim Allen comedy, which includes two new cast members:

So from left to right, that’s Jonathan Adams, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders, new cast member Molly McCook (replacing Baxter’s daughter played by Molly Ephraim), Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, new cast member Jet Jurgenson (seated, replacing grandson Flynn Morrison), Jordan Masterson, and Kaitlyn Dever.

“It’s going to be one great theme each week seen as through the eyes of a very tolerant integrated family,” Allen says.

Last Man Standing aired for six seasons on ABC until it was axed last year despite strong viewership. The family comedy premieres on Fox on Sept. 28.

Previously the show posted a couple in-production teasers, like this one:

