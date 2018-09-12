13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford returning to Netflix for new series

Here’s one reason to be excited about Netflix’s new series Cursed.

13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford is set to play the lead role in the Netflix original from comic book legend Frank Miller.

Langford, who scored a Golden Globe nomination for playing the ill-fated Hannah Baker, will star the re-imagination of the King Arthur legend as Nimue, a teenage heroine who possesses a mysterious gift and is destined to become the “Lady of the Lake.”

Araya Diaz/WireImage

The themes for the coming-of-age story are described as “the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”

Miller will illustrate an upcoming book of the same name which will serve as a companion to the series and be written by the show’s co-creator Tom Wheeler. Along with Miller and Wheeler, Zetna Fuentes (Jessica Jones) will executive produce, as well as direct the first two episodes.

Despite her character’s story seeming to have wrapped up in season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, Langford returned for the sophomore installment, but she has now said goodbye to Hannah Baker, telling EW earlier this year, “I feel like playing Hannah was such a small part of me that was magnified, and I’m just really excited to, over the next few months or years, show the rest of me.”