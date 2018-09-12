Saturday Night Live has dominated this year’s Emmy’s field for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, with three performers nominated: Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. McKinnon has been nominated for six Emmys over the course of her career, five in this category. She took home the trophy in both 2016 and 2017. Jones was also nominated in 2017, while this is the first nomination for Bryant, who’s become a fan favorite for her recurring characters, especially on Weekend Update and in musical sketches (like her Cardi B-inspired rap).

Also nominated this year are Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

This is Beetz’s second nomination for her role as Vanessa “Van” Keefer on Atlanta. The actress is also known for playing the scene-stealing mercenary Domino in Deadpool 2.

Gilpin starred alongside Alison Brie on Netflix’s wrestling comedy GLOW, which follows female brawlers in the 1980s. The actress has earned acclaim for her nuanced portrayal of Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagen, as well as for memorable essays she’s written for outlets including Glamour and the New York Times.

In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borstein plays Susie Myerson, the talent agent who recognizes a gift for stand-up in Upper West Side housewife Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan). Borstein has been nominated for multiple Emmys previously, for her voice-acting role of Lois Griffin on the long-running animated comedy Family Guy.

Both Metcalf and Mullally are being recognized for revival series: Roseanne and Will & Grace. Although Roseanne was canceled in May after a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr, the show’s spirit will live on in a spin-off, The Conners, featuring the original cast minus Barr.

Who do you think will win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.