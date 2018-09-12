Doug Davidson leaving The Young and the Restless after 40 Years

Doug Davidson says his time on The Young and the Restless has come to an end after four decades.

This week, Soaps.com reported that Davidson was leaving the long-running CBS soap opera after a 40-year run as Detective Paul Williams.

Davidson confirmed the news in a statement to the website, saying: “My contract was not renewed in January, I went on recurring, but just until they had new people in place.”

“I have only 2 shows that haven’t aired and no dates. So, as far as I know, I am gone,” he continued.

In an interview with Soap Opera News, Davidson said that aside from telling him his contract wasn’t being picked up, he received “no information and no communication” from the network.

“It feels as diminishing my role was the plan all along, which is their prerogative,” he said.

PEOPLE has reached out to CBS and Davidson’s representatives for further comment.

Davidson, 63, also addressed his reported exit from the show on Twitter, sharing fans’ concerned and outraged posts and claiming the show is “doing away with history.”

In response to one fan’s question, “They haven’t let you go, have they?” Davidson wrote: “It seems so.”

Another fan asked whether Davidson had been fired, to which he responded: “That sounds so harsh, but yes.”

“I have no dates scheduled. Not sure what you want me to say,” he added when another fan asked for clarification.

“You all are so wonderful,” he wrote in another tweet. “I so appreciate your support and kindness and love. Thanks for a fabulous career.”

Davidson earned five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for the role and won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2013.