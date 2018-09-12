It’s time to find out who’ll be hitting the ballroom on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

The full cast of the upcoming 27th season was unveiled Wednesday on Good Morning America, with the mirrorball trophy contenders appearing alongside their pro partners.

Here’s a rundown of who’ll be appearing on the ABC series when it kicks off Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

-Radio personality Bobby Bones, paired with Sharna Burgess

-Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, paired with Lindsay Arnold

-Disney Channel’s Zombies star Milo Manheim, paired with Witney Carson

-Paralympian Danielle Umstead, paired with Artem Chigvintsev

–The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson

–The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, paired with Emma Slater

–Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, paired with Cheryl Burke

–The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

-Olympian Mary Lou Retton, paired with Sasha Farber

-Singer Tinashe, paired with Brandon Armstrong

-Comedian Nikki Glaser, paired with Gleb Savchenko

-Model Alexis Ren, paired with Alan Bersten

–Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, paired with Keo Motsepe