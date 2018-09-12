South Park launches campaign to cancel South Park

South Park is urging the cancellation of South Park.

In advance of the Comedy Central animated comedy’s 22nd season premiere, the series has launched an ad demanding its own demise.

Reads the ad, above, against a deathly black background: “America has reached a crossroads. What will we do next? #cancelsouthpark.”

The official South Park Twitter feed has been enthusiastically egging on fans to put the series — which has been on the air since the last century — out of its misery.

“At least Matt and Trey are finally being honest and hope that they #cancelsouthpark so they can move on!” wrote one fan of the show’s creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone. “Thank you,” replied the account along with tune-in info.

Some more:

South Park returns, not canceled, on Sept. 26.