The Witcher showrunner takes Twitter hiatus after Netflix series backlash

Another Hollywood creative is stepping aside from using Twitter after being on the end of heavy blowback.

This time: The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who’s been getting slammed for a casting in the upcoming fantasy series that hasn’t even happened yet.

The hubbub started when a casting ad surfaced last week for the upcoming drama, based on a Polish book series, specified a woman of color to play the show’s the young female lead role of Ciri. The character is white in the novels and in its various games adaptations. “We are looking for an extraordinary young talent to lead this series,” the casting notice reportedly said. “She should be brave hearted and MUST have something truly special about her.”

The project landed Henry Cavill as another key character, Geralt, to widespread acclaim. But the description of Ciri resulted in blowback among a segment of fandom, with some calling the decision “racist” and noting that Hissrich previously told fans she wouldn’t change a character’s background or gender just because she was “feeling ‘liberal’ that day.”

“It’s time for a Twitter hiatus,” Hissrich wrote. “The love here is amazing, and the hate is enlightening, like a real-life Trial of the Grasses, except I HAVE to read less and write more — or we won’t have a damn finale. Be back soon with more insight and more Roach. Be nice to each other, okay?”

I have no hate here at all but please recall this tweet you said in May – culture. Heritage. Ethnic make up. Story – I have such hopes for this show but don’t lose sight of these words you spoke pic.twitter.com/DNBQllO7Sd — ♡ Hylian Keyblade Princess ♡ (@hylian_cece) September 11, 2018

Since Hissrich’s account is still active, it’s unclear if she actually “quit Twitter” as some headlines are proclaiming. Previously, Ruby Rose quit Twitter following harassment after being cast as The CW’s Batwoman, Selma Blair and Michael Rooker quit Twitter in support of fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, and Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram posts after abuse from The Last Jedi trolls.