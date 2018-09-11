The Good Place season 3 premiere: Watch the first scene right now

type TV Show Genre Comedy run date 09/19/16 performer Kristen Bell, Ted Danson broadcaster NBC seasons 3

The Good Place will return to NBC on Sept. 27 with its one-hour season 3 premiere. That’s just over two weeks away, but it probably feels like an eternity from now. If only there were some way to watch even one scene from that two-part installment of that afterlife delight right now, you’d probably feel like you died and went to heaven, right? Well, prepare to ascend into the afterlife, because you’re about to peek at the opening scene of the premiere, titled “Everything Is Bonzer!”

Here, in the wake of Judge Jen (Maya Rudolph) granting a second chance at Good Place entry to Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto), Michael (Ted Danson) sets out to execute the mission, which will involve passing through the door to Earth, which is guarded by the gruff Doorman (guest star Mike O’Malley). This Doorman seems to enjoy frogs, as you will notice when you see his key. Check out the clip above — which will be seen on NBC’s Fall TV preview on Tuesday night — to watch Michael begin the life-saving do-over process for our quartet, while also marveling at a place that is both a Pizza Hut and a Taco Bell. Also, place your bets as to how the information Michael receives from the Doorman might help him figure out a way to sneak back down to Earth later and do a little unauthorized meddling.

After you do all of that, check out these first-look photos from the episode, which introduce a new character named Simone.