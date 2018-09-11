Supergirl trailer reveals Nicole Maines' Nia Nal, Sam Witwer's Agent Liberty

type TV Show Genre Superhero run date 10/26/15 performer Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh broadcaster The CW seasons 4

Nia Nal is in the building!

The latest Supergirl trailer unveiled our first look at transgender actress Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, CatCo’s newest reporter who is destined become the superhero Dreamer — which would make her TV’s first transgender superhero. While the promo doesn’t show Maines suiting up yet, it does tease that Kara (Melissa Benoist) will take the nascent hero under her wing at work.

“Fear — no matter how much we believe in ourselves, that never really goes away. I think, ‘I’m not afraid of anything,’ but then something chases me back down the rabbit hole,” Kara tells Maines in the trailer. “But once we catch ourselves, we have to jump right back out there.”

Furthermore, the new promo also revealed a better look at Supergirl’s new suit and a brief shot of Smallville alum Sam Witwer, who will play Agent Liberty, the leader of the anti-alien group Children of Liberty. Witwer previously delivered an ominous voiceover in the Supergirl trailer that was released at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Watch the trailer above.

Supergirl returns Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.