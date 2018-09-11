Norm Macdonald's Tonight Show appearance canceled after controversial #MeToo comments

After complaining that entertainers are penalized too heavily for making mistakes these days, Norm Macdonald has had his upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show canceled over his controversial comments on the #MeToo movement.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” a spokesperson for the show confirmed in a statement.

The announcement came in the wake of of an interview with the comedian published Tuesday in The Hollywood Reporter. Macdonald received backlash for comments concerning the #MeToo movement, and for seeming to diminish the suffering of Louis C.K.’s victims.

“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day,” he said of Louis C.K. and Roseann Barr. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

Macdonald later apologized for his comments, tweeting, “Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”

Earlier in the interview, Macdonald said, “I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, “One hundred women can’t be lying.” And then it became, “One woman can’t lie.” And that became, “I believe all women.” And then you’re like, “What?” Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Hardwick was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra back in June. AMC hired an outside agency to investigate the claim and he was reinstated in July as host of Talking Dead.

“The model used to be: admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition and then we give you a second chance,” Macdonald lamented to THR. “Now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny. That’s not healthy — that there is no forgiveness.”

Macdonald has been promoting his new Netflix talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which is still on schedule to premiere Friday.