Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. might not be the best of friends, but they reportedly bonded over their careers imploding this year.

That’s according to actor-comedian Norm Macdonald, who told The Hollywood Reporter about a chat the two apparently had in the wake of Barr losing her ABC sitcom Roseanne last May.

“Roseanne was so broken up [after her show was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that,” Macdonald said. “But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that … They both said they had a good conversation and were just giving any advice you could give to each other. There would be no way for me to even understand that advice, because who has ever gone through such a thing? All their work in their entire life being wiped out in a single day, a moment.”

Mike Coppola/WireImage; Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Barr previously had criticized Louis C.K. in the wake of his sexual misconduct allegations, noting, “I’ve heard so many stories. Not just him, but a lot of [male comics]. And it’s just par for the course.”

Macdonald also claims the “#MeToo movement has slowed down” and says that’s a good thing.

“I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit,” he said. “It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Hardwick was accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra back in June. AMC hired an outside agency to investigate the claim and he was re-instated in July as host of Talking Dead.

UPDATE: Macdonald issued this statement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

Macdonald is promoting his new Netflix talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which premieres Friday.