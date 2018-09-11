Heidi Klum says Drake texted her for a date and she never responded

type TV Show Genre Talk Show run date 09/08/03 broadcaster Oxygen Current Status In Season

Apparently being a world-famous rapper doesn’t make you immune to ghosting when it comes to dating.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Heidi Klum stopped by to talk to the host about the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent and her decision to leave Project Runway after 16 seasons to develop a new fashion reality series with Tim Gunn at Amazon. As interesting as that all is, the juicier information came when Klum was asked about her dating life.

Having been happy in a relationship with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz for the past six months, when a certain rapper texted the model to ask her out on a date, Klum didn’t even bother to text back. It all started when Klum played a game of “Who’d You Rather” with DeGeneres last time she was a guest on the show. Despite ultimately picking Joaquin Phoenix over Drake, the rapper wasn’t deterred and reached out to see if Klum was interested in meeting up. “You snooze you lose, you know,” laughs Klum. “He was basically a week too late…I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

DeGeneres wasn’t impressed that Klum had never responded to Drake, joking that she invited her back on the show teach her a lesson. “I’m embarrassed about it,” responds Klum. “Drake, I’m sorry i didn’t text you back, but you’re cool. I still love your music…I’ll probably come to the concert very soon.” Well, there’s some comfort in that, I suppose!

