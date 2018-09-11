Geoffrey Owens lands NCIS: New Orleans gig after Trader Joe's job shaming

type TV Show Genre Crime performer Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, CCH Pounder broadcaster CBS seasons 5

Geoffrey Owens is developing quite the post-Trader Joe’s resume.

The former Cosby Show costar, who was recently shamed online for working at a grocery store, just scored another acting gig, this time on NCIS: New Orleans. He’ll play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend whom Pride (Scott Bakula) goes to for both medical and spiritual advice.

Owens will appear in the sixth episode of season 5, sometime in late October.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence, and heart. That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” said executive producer Christopher Silber. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

Earlier this week, Owens accepted an offer by Tyler Perry to appear on the OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots. He’ll costar in 10 episodes in the show’s sixth season, which is about to start filming in Atlanta.

Last week, the Daily Mail and Fox News published photos of Owens bagging groceries, which prompted scores of fans and celebrities to come to the actor’s defense. Owens worked at Trader Joe’s for 15 months, but said he had to quit over the recent attention.

He’s best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, from 1985 to 1992. He has since appeared on a number of shows, including Divorce, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Built to Last.