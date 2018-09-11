An acting teacher, a rodeo mom, and a president walk into a bar…

This year, the Emmys’ Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category includes last year’s winner, Alec Baldwin (for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live), competing alongside Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Henry Winkler (Barry), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

Though Thompson has been the longest-serving cast member ever on SNL (since 2003), this is the first time his acting talents have been recognized by the Television Academy, a well-deserved honor considering he’s spent 15 years anchoring the show with his alternating deadpan deliveries and hilarious characters. He’s also a talented writer who just won his first Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the Creative Arts ceremony for the song he penned with Eli Brueggemann, Chris Redd, and Will Stephen that was featured on an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Last year, Henry was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ricky on This Is Us. Now, Henry is being recognized for his role as rapper Paper Boi on the Donald Glover show Atlanta.

Anderson has been nominated in this category three consecutive years in a row for his performance as Christine Baskets, the mother of two rodeo clown twins played by Zach Galifianakis, on Baskets. He took home the Emmy in 2016, but can he do it again?

Shalhoub has nine career Emmy nominations to his name and has won three, all for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as the titular character on Monk. He also collected a Tony award this year for his performance in The Band’s Visit.

Speaking of Broadway, Burgess, who plays Kimmy’s over-the-top roommate on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, has been nominated the past four years for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Could 2018 be the scene-stealer’s year?

Rounding out the category is Winkler, who has a total seven career Emmy nominations. The beloved actor received his first nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series back in 1976 for his portrayal of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days, so winning his very first Emmy at age 72 for his role as an acting teacher on Barry would be pretty sweet.

Who do you think will win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.