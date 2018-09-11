Bill Hader thought he needed to have a real breakdown to film memorable Barry scene

type TV Show Genre Comedy creator Alec Berg, Bill Hader performer Bill Hader, Henry Winkler broadcaster HBO seasons 1 Current Status In Season

It wasn’t his character killing people or being an actor learning to be an actor that made Barry star Bill Hader nervous, it was the crying.

Talking to EW for our Awardist video series ahead of Monday’s Emmys, where the SNL alum is nominated for five awards including Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Hader reflects on the challenge of filming Barry’s emotional breakdown after murdering his friend.

“I’ve never done that before where I’ve had a breakdown, I was very nervous about that,” he admits. “For me, I had never really done anything like that. I just thought, ‘Oh, you just have a breakdown and they film it, right?’ And so I just did that and then it was like, ‘No, we have to keep shooting.’ And then I was like, “Oh no. Oh no. Okay, wait, I’m going to lose my mind.'”

Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Hader adds, “It was good just as storytelling for [co-creator] Alec Berg and I, because that moment needed to work and I felt that moment we got it.”

Watch the video above for more from Hader. The 70th Emmy Awards will be broadcast Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees here.