type TV Show Genre Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan can pinpoint the moment that Miriam “Midge” Maisel arrived in the comedy scene … mostly because it’s also the moment that she arrived.

Brosnahan, who’s nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in season 1 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, remembers a specific scene in episode 7 that changed everything for her character: when Midge gets on stage and takes down Sophie Lennon (played by Jane Lynch). “I was still learning a lot about comedy and standup as somebody who’d never done it before, and it was a moment where I think both Midge and I simultaneously arrived into this world together,” Brosnahan tells EW in our Awardist video series. “It was really cathartic.”

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Brosnahan, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy earlier this year, also remembers one of the most difficult scenes to film, which involved Midge packing goodie bags with Imogene (Bailey De Young). “There were just hundreds and hundreds of props,” Brosnahan says. “Keeping track of that many props and also talking at a million miles an hour like we do on the show was just impossible. It took us a really long time to get it right.”

Watch the video above for more from Brosnahan. The 70th Emmy Awards will be broadcast Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees here.