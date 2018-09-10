Outlander releases new trailer featuring Claire and Jamie in the New World

type TV Show Genre Drama, Romance, Sci-fi run date 08/09/14 performer Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Producer Ronald D. Moore broadcaster Starz seasons 3 tvpgr TV-MA

Look who’s living the American dream!

In the latest Outlander trailer, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) get a bird’s eye view of their new “home” in North Carolina and the possibilities that come with it. Sadly, not all of it is positive: Claire sees how Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta keeps slaves, which prompts her and Jamie to go off and “live on their own terms.”

Just watch out for the savages! “A dream for some can be a nightmare for others,” admits Jamie.

Outlander returns Nov. 4 to Starz. Watch the new trailer above.