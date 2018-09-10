Outlander releases new trailer featuring Claire and Jamie in the New World

Lynette Rice
September 10, 2018 at 01:34 PM EDT

Outlander

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama, Romance, Sci-fi
run date
08/09/14
performer
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan
Producer
Ronald D. Moore
broadcaster
Starz
seasons
3
tvpgr
TV-MA

Look who’s living the American dream!

In the latest Outlander trailer, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) get a bird’s eye view of their new “home” in North Carolina and the possibilities that come with it. Sadly, not all of it is positive: Claire sees how Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta keeps slaves, which prompts her and Jamie to go off and “live on their own terms.”

Just watch out for the savages! “A dream for some can be a nightmare for others,” admits Jamie.

Outlander returns Nov. 4 to Starz. Watch the new trailer above.

