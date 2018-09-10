Norah O'Donnell on Leslie Moonves ouster: 'There is no excuse for this'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Anchor Norah O’Donnell used her perch on CBS This Morning on Monday to speak out against embattled CBS chairman Leslie Moonves, who was forced out of his job this weekend after new allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

“This is really hard,” O’Donnell said during Monday’s broadcast. “He was my boss, that makes it really hard to comment on it. Les has always treated me really fairly and with respect.”

On Sunday, CBS announced that Moonves, 68, has been fired without any severance benefits other than what the company describes as “certain fully accrued and vested compensation and benefits.” Any future payout will depend on the results of investigations into the myriad claims of sexual misconduct against Moonves, which he has denied. As part of the exit agreement, both CBS and Moonves will donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement.

Before commenting on Monday, O’Donnell said she conferred with fellow anchor Gayle King who apparently lamented about how CBS was “still the story” 10 months after their colleague Charlie Rose was fired for his alleged behavior toward women. (King was not present).

“Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility,” O’Donnell said. Watch:

"Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility." — @NorahODonnell pic.twitter.com/ynu8BSoQ1R — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 10, 2018

On Sunday, Moonves released this statement: “For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS’s renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company. The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed. Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS. I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”