Kidnapped as a baby and raised by the enemy Evil Horde, Adora of Planet Etheria is about to discover her true identity… on Nov. 16, when She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres on Netflix.

The new series, helmed by Nimona-creator Noelle Stevenson, is a reimagining of the 1985 series She-Ra: Princess of Power. Now, those princesses are plural, women who will help guide Adora on her mission to destroy the Evil Horde after she discovers she has the power to transform into the mythical hero, She-Ra.

The teaser trailer, released Monday morning, shows Adora finding the magic sword that allows her transformation—once Adora says the magic words, “For the honor of Greyskull!” The title character is voiced by actress Aimee Carrero.

Over the summer, Entertainment Weekly debuted exclusive photos from the upcoming series. The first look at She-Ra’s new look led to controversy on the internet, with men complaining that the animated children’s character wasn’t as curvaceous or sexy as the animated cartoon from the 1980’s. This writer thinks bike shorts under a skirt are an incredibly practical measure for someone in combat.

The series’ voice cast also includes Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Queen Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

Watch the teaser trailer above.