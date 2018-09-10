Mayans M.C. premiere boasts record ratings

FX looks to have a new hit on its hands.

The Sept. 4 premiere of Mayans M.C. was the most-watched cable series premiere of 2018, according to Nielsen. The telecast was also was basic cable’s highest-rated drama series premiere in Adults 18-49 since January 2016.

Prashant Gupta/FX

Overall, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff averaged 6.8 million total viewers for its premiere, three encore runs and digital streaming through Sept. 9. The number is sure to increase with additional delayed viewing.

Here’s an additional stat that should tickle creator Kurt Sutter: the premiere also bested the first episode of Sons of Anarchy by 46% in Adults 18-49 (2.5 million vs. 1.7 million) and 64% in Total Viewers (4.6 million vs. 2.8 million). Mayans also represents FX’s most-watched series premiere since the February 2016 premiere of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Mayans M.C. returns Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m.