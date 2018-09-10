Grey's Anatomy promo shows Meredith in bed with DeLuca (gulp!)

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 03/27/05 performer Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. broadcaster ABC seasons 15 tvpgr TV-14

Is Meredith about to get busy?

In the newest promo for season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is in bed with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Teddy (Kim Raver) is 11 weeks pregnant, and two hotties are reporting for duty at Grey Sloan Memorial.

But let’s get back to that “jaw-dropping” moment: Are Meredith and DeLuca really going to do the hibity-dibity, or is she just fantasizing in the OR?

The two-hour premiere of Grey’s Anatomy will air Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Nashville’s Chris Carmack will join the cast as an “Ortho God,” while Alex Landi will play the show’s first openly gay male surgeon. And Jeff Perry is reprising his role as Meredith’s dad! You can read those details here.