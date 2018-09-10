Eva Longoria to guest-star on ABC's Grand Hotel

Grand Hotel

Eva Longoria is returning to the small screen in ABC’s upcoming drama Grand Hotel.

Longoria is already on board the new drama as both an executive producer and a director, but EW can exclusively reveal that the former Desperate Housewives star will also act in the upcoming show. Grand Hotel, which is based on the Spanish series Gran Hotel, tells the story of a family-owned hotel in Miami, the people who run it, and all of the secrets they keep from one another.

As for Longoria, she will guest-star as Beatriz, the former owner of the hotel and the first wife of Santiago (Demian Bichir). Beatriz is described as a shrewd businesswoman, a devoted mother, and a loyal friend. But secrets from her past continue to haunt her family.

Grand Hotel doesn’t yet have a premiere date but is slotted as a midseason show for ABC.