This year’s list of Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama is jam-packed with seven contenders, more than any other drama acting category this year: Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Dowd is the returning champ, but this year she’s up against not one but two costars from her own show, with Bledel and Strahovski replacing 2017 nominee Samira Wiley. This is Strahovski’s first Emmy nomination ever, and Bledel’s second; the latter was nominated last year for the same role, but in the Guest Actress category instead of Supporting Actress. Her bigger role in season 2 (and the obvious increase of Emmy interest in The Handmaid’s Tale this year) explains the bump up.

Brown and Newton are the other returning nominees from last year. Westworld seems to have received almost as much season 2 interest from the Emmys as The Handmaid’s Tale, so don’t count Newton out. Brown, too, demonstrated growth in her second season of Stranger Things: She got a new wardrobe, a new father-daughter relationship with David Harbour’s Jim Hopper (himself a nominee for Supporting Actor in a Drama), and her very own breakout episode.

The Crown won big last year, so if that happens again first-time nominee Kirby might have a chance to take home Emmy gold before the Princess Margaret role is taken over by Helena Bonham Carter next season.

Then there’s Headey, whose performance as manipulative queen Cersei Lannister has earned her much praise over the course of Game of Thrones‘ seven-season run. This time she doesn’t have to split the Westeros vote with costar Emilia Clarke, since Daenerys Targaryen is vying for the Lead Actress Emmy.

Who do you think will win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.