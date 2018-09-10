9-1-1: Watch the intense new trailer for season 2

Tim Stack
September 10, 2018 at 05:30 PM EDT

9-1-1

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
run date
01/03/18
creator
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear
performer
Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark
broadcaster
Fox
seasons
2

Things are getting hot on the new season of 9-1-1.

The Fox hit returns with a two-part season premiere on Sept. 23 and 24, and is clearly ratcheting up the drama.

The latest trailer for season 2 has just been released, teasing both the relationships (Angela Bassett’s Athena and Peter Krause’s Bobby snuggle!) and the massive emergencies (EARTHQUAAAAAAKE!).

Viewers also get a peek at Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark) who becomes a 911 operator. She sadly does not yet have former star Connie Britton’s Warby Parker-esque glasses or fishtail braid. Maybe season 3?

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now