type TV Show Genre Drama run date 01/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear performer Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark broadcaster Fox seasons 2

Things are getting hot on the new season of 9-1-1.

The Fox hit returns with a two-part season premiere on Sept. 23 and 24, and is clearly ratcheting up the drama.

The latest trailer for season 2 has just been released, teasing both the relationships (Angela Bassett’s Athena and Peter Krause’s Bobby snuggle!) and the massive emergencies (EARTHQUAAAAAAKE!).

Viewers also get a peek at Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark) who becomes a 911 operator. She sadly does not yet have former star Connie Britton’s Warby Parker-esque glasses or fishtail braid. Maybe season 3?