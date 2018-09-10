9-1-1
- type
- TV Show
- Genre
- Drama
- run date
- 01/03/18
- creator
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear
- performer
- Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark
- broadcaster
- Fox
- seasons
- 2
Things are getting hot on the new season of 9-1-1.
The Fox hit returns with a two-part season premiere on Sept. 23 and 24, and is clearly ratcheting up the drama.
The latest trailer for season 2 has just been released, teasing both the relationships (Angela Bassett’s Athena and Peter Krause’s Bobby snuggle!) and the massive emergencies (EARTHQUAAAAAAKE!).
Viewers also get a peek at Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark) who becomes a 911 operator. She sadly does not yet have former star Connie Britton’s Warby Parker-esque glasses or fishtail braid. Maybe season 3?
