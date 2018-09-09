Kit Harington explains why he's still rocking his Game of Thrones look

type TV Show Genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

Game of Thrones has wrapped filming for its final season, but you wouldn’t know it from the looks of Kit Harington, the man who plays Jon Snow.

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Harington admitted that he’s under strict orders to maintain his “winter is coming” look.

“We just finished filming. You can’t tell because I look exactly the same,” the actor joked while visiting the PEOPLE and EW video suite alongside director Dolan and many of his castmates from the film. “They own me; they’ve just kept me like this,” he said of the hit HBO series.

Harington intimated that he can’t yet ditch his distinctive Jon Snow hair and beard until he gets the go-ahead from production in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something of a similar nature. Dolan jokingly asked Harington what he plans to do once free of the role’s requirements, and Harington said he intends to shave, but grow his hair even longer, to mid-chest length.

Though, he added, “When I shave, I look like a tired child.”

Harington also talked a bit more about the film he’s in Toronto to promote, and he revealed a longtime desire to star in another famous fantasy franchise.

“I always wanted to be in a Potter movie,” he said. “I always wanted to be Harry Potter.”

Watch the videos above for more from Harington.