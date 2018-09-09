type TV Show Genre Drama, Crime run date 09/22/05 broadcaster CBS seasons 14

To help pay tribute to the show’s 300th episode, Criminal Minds has come up with a special way to say thanks to fans who’ve been with the drama since its 2005 pilot.

Executive producer Erica Messer tells EW exclusively that she’ll do “a lot of exploration of the history of the show in the 300th episode, right from jump. Even when we would normally be doing a ‘previously on Criminal Minds,’ we give a little history lesson of the current team on the show.”

That means bringing back several faces from the show’s long run, including Luke Perry as cult leader Benjamin Cyrus, EW has learned. He originally appeared in the season 4 episode “Minimal Loss.”

We know what you’re thinking: He’s dead, right? Maybe, maybe not… at least for the season 14 premiere. And he won’t be the only surprise “guest.” Expect many familiar faces to pop in the premiere.

“It’s acknowledging the talent and history of those people,” Messer says, adding, “The plot will make sense.”

For those who lost track of where Criminal Minds wrapped, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) were in jeopardy, and the team raced to save them from becoming the next victims of the latest un-sub.

Criminal Minds returns Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. ET.