You’ve never seen Julia Roberts quite like this.

The Oscar-winner is making her first move into scripted television with the new Amazon psychological thriller Homecoming. EW has an exclusive new teaser for the Hitchcockian show, directed and executive produced by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.

Roberts plays Heidi, a caseworker for a mysterious program called Homecoming which helps soldiers readjust to life back home. She begins to develop a close bond with one of her patients, Walter (Stephan James), but also begins to suspect something more suspicious might be at the heart of the program.

The therapy sessions between Heidi and Walter, as teased in the footage above, are a major part of the show.

Homecoming, which streams Nov. 2, is based on the popular podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who serve as showrunners for the Amazon series.