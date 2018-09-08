Gillian Flynn has an idea for an alternate, Alan-centric Sharp Objects end-credits scene

type TV Show Genre Thriller run date 07/08/18 creator Marti Noxon performer Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson director Jean-Marc Vallée broadcaster HBO seasons 1

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Sharp Objects finale.

There were plenty of shocks throughout Sharp Objects’ eight-episode run, but the show saved some of its nastiest surprises for after the end credits started to roll. The grisly final scenes of haunting drama were all about Eliza Scanlen’s murderous Amma, but what about some of the other members of the Crellin family?

On Friday, Patricia Clarkson — who played the chilly Crellin matriarch Adora — told EW that if she was given her own post-credits stinger, she’d have loved to film a solo scene of Adora dancing in her jail cell.

When author Gillian Flynn stopped by People and Entertainment Weekly’s TIFF studio Saturday, she said she wasn’t surprised Clarkson had such a wild answer. She added that she never wrote or filmed any other end-credits scenes, but if she had to come with an alternate, she’d have liked to see something focusing on Henry Czerny’s music-obsessed Alan.

“I would have Alan listening to Bon Jovi: ‘Blaze of Glory,’” Flynn said.

