type TV Show Genre Drama run date 09/20/16 performer Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown Producer Dan Fogelman broadcaster NBC seasons 3

When This Is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 25, it will be time to celebrate. No, not because the unofficially-sponsored-by-Kleenex family drama has been hibernating for six months, but because the Big Three are turning 38 years old. For the third year in a row, the season premiere’s present-day story will be set on the birthdays of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz). In addition, you will be taken back to the 70s to witness the first date between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). But before you begin your time-traveling, check out this first look at a new promotional video for season 3, which features snippets of footage from the season premiere and beyond.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) will decide that she’s ready to take another shot at getting pregnant, and Toby (Chris Sullivan) seems game for the challenge, quipping, “I’m your Huckleberry.” But that won’t go as planned, and Kate’s day of celebration seems to be muted with a bit of melancholy over their pregnancy issues. As Kate blows out the candle on her cake and says, “Do you want to know what I wish for?,” Madison (Caitlin Thompson) responds, “Kate, you can’t say that or it won’t come true.” Kate then sadly retorts, “I wish for a baby… but you’re right, Madison, it won’t come true.”

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is none too pleased when she deduces that her brother-in-law Kevin (Justin Hartley) has found romance with her cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd). “You two are knocking boots,” she tells them sternly, and dismisses Kevin from her lecture before it even starts. Randall (Sterling K. Brown), meanwhile, tries to break through to angry foster child Deja (Lyric Ross) as she is welcomed back into the family, even if it’s against her will. “This big, giant thing happened to me, and I didn’t have any say in it,” Randall tells her, seemingly referring to his abandonment and adoption. “And I don’t want that to be the case for you.”

And in the past, Jack — whose Vietnam War history will be explored this year — tells Darryl on the night of their un-heist, “I met the girl.” “You met a girl while we—?” Daryl asks incredulously, and Jack corrects him, “No, no, no —the girl.” Jack and Rebecca’s first date at a carnival is then teased, with an awkward-cute moment over a piece of stray candy apple

Check out all of these mini-peeks into the season premiere — as well as the cast talking about season 3 — in the video above. And to see 16 photos from the premiere, head over here.