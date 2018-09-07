Shannen Doherty fights for justice against a domestic abuser in No One Would Tell trailer

In her first role after battling breast cancer, Shannen Doherty stars as a single mom trying to protect her tormented daughter.

As seen in the exclusive trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming film No One Would Tell above, Doherty’s Laura Collins suspects her daughter Sarah’s (Matreya Scarrwener) new boyfriend isn’t the “McDreamy Jr.” Sarah considers him to be. Rob Tennison (Callan Potter) appears to be the perfect teen Prince Charming for the unlucky-in-love Sarah, but their relationship quickly turns abusive, both physically and emotionally. Eventually, Laura must fight for justice when Sarah goes missing and the case gets brought to trial in front of a judge (played by Mira Sorvino).

The film is an update of the 1996 TV movie of the same name, which explored similar themes of abusive teen relationships and starred Candace Cameron Bure and Fred Savage. The upcoming version is directed by Gail Harvey (Never Saw It Coming) and written by Caitlin D. Fryers (Wynonna Earp). Danielle von Zerneck, Lisa Richardson, and Martin Fisher serve as executive producers, with Shawn Angelski and Paddy Bickerton as producers.

No One Would Tell airs Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.