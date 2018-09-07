Watch Norm Macdonald sit down with Drew Barrymore, Michael Keaton, and more on new Netflix show

Norm Macdonald’s new Netflix talk show is finally set to make its debut and the streaming service has unveiled a profanity-filled first look at the series.

In the preview for Norm Macdonald Has a Show the comedian sits down with a long list of stars, including Drew Barrymore, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, David Spade, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, and Lorne Michaels.

Along with his sidekick Adam Eget, the Saturday Night Live alum asks such probing questions as “Do you miss cocaine?” to Barrymore and “Have you been thinking about your mortality a lot lately?” to Letterman. In between talking strip clubs with Judge Judy and Chase quipping that he “f—ed” Bob Dylan, there are plenty of clumsy on-set mishaps to enjoy.

First announced in March, series is based on his podcast/web series Norm Macdonald Live and is set to debut on Sept. 14.