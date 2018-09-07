The streaming service will present a number of panels over the course of the event, which runs from Oct. 4-7 at the Javits Center in New York City. In addition to Big Mouth and Marvel’s Daredevil​, ​Netflix will highlight upcoming freshman series like T​he Umbrella Academy, The Haunting of Hill House, T​he Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance​, and​ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina​.

In what’s sure to be one of the most highly-anticipated panels of the weekend, the voices behind the animated, puberty-driven comedy series Big Mouth — including ​Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and Jenny Slate — will perform a live read from a new episode of the show’s upcoming second season on Oct 5.

Later that night, fans can gather for Netflix’s Mega Block of Chills, featuring the casts of its four aforementioned new series. T​he Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige promise to bring some star power to the evening.

On Saturday, the cast of Daredevil, including Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel, and Jay Ali will take questions from fans and offer some surprise reveals.

Check out the exclusive video above for the full lineup.