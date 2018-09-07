NBC orders even more episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 3 run date 09/17/13 performer Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher broadcaster Fox Genre Comedy, Crime

Nine plus Nine equals… 18 episodes.

In another promising sign of new life for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC announced on Friday that it has ordered five additional episodes of the beloved cop comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher. NBC had initially ordered 13 episodes for the upcoming sixth season.

JORDIN ALTHAUS/FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was rescued by the network in May almost immediately after Fox canceled the veteran comedy. The show — which also stars Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker — will return to the air sometime during the 2018-19 TV season.

Series co-creator Dan Goor said earlier this summer that he was expecting “no substantive changes” to the series in its new home and that he planned to continue to pursue the socially conscious, issue-oriented episodes that the show has become known for, including one that would address sexual assault/harassment and the #MeToo movement. For more on season 6, head over here.