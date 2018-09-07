Daredevil returns in season 3 teaser at the end of Iron Fist

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is ready for a new battle.

In a new teaser for the third season of his solo series attached at the end of Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2, Daredevil a.k.a. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) dons his black suit and gives a confession — or rather, a declaration — that he wants to re-enter the ring. It’s unclear who he’s speaking to or how long it’s been since the events of Marvel’s The Defenders, during which the Hand’s headquarters at Midland Circle crumbled and appeared to bury him and Elektra (Elodie Yung) in the rubble, but here, Matt’s recovered enough to put the mask back on.

In the roughly 40-second clip available on Netflix, Daredevil sits inside a confessional booth and shares a new, brutal mantra. “I once believed that justice could be found in the court of law and in the light of day, but I was fooling myself,” he growls. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

In other words, it sounds like Matt — and Daredevil — has been born again as… someone else.

Netflix

Marvel’s Daredevil is expected to return later this year.