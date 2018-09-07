Jim Carrey zooms onto Jimmy Kimmel Live with absurdly silly scooter entrance

Nick Romano
September 07, 2018 at 09:33 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

type
TV Show
run date
01/26/03
broadcaster
ABC
Current Status
In Season
Genre
Talk Show

Jim Carrey, the man behind Ace Ventura and Lloyd Christmas, brought a familiar absurdist twist to his grand entrance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night.

The actor, now in a critically lauded role in the Showtime series Kidding, decided to forego the standard walk and wave. He didn’t pull a DeGeneres and dance, either. Carrey donned a red jumpsuit and road in on a scooter — and he made some pitstops along the way.

The introduction began with Carrey riding his mini chariot in front of a green screen, which imagined the actor shaving his face, trimming his toe nails, and painting an… unflattering portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders en route. He raced through the streets of Hollywood, but also had time to stop in Washington, D.C. for the hearings of controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m out of order! You’re out of order! This whole thing is out of order!” he screamed.

Carrey finally made it to Kimmel’s studio, where another bit ensued. He offered his scooter to a woman in the audience who then road it out onto the street and into oncoming traffic. Cut to Carrey channeling all of his acting prowess into a dramatic reaction shot.

