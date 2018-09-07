Geoffrey Owens certainly got the last laugh.

The Cosby Show actor, who received an enormous amount of attention for working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s, has accepted an offer by Tyler Perry to appear on the OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots.

EW has confirmed that Owens will appear in 10 episodes in the show’s sixth season, which is about to start filming in Atlanta. TMZ was first to report the news.

Earlier this week, Perry tweeted to Owens to “come join us. I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Perry serves as creator, writer, and director of the crime drama.

Last week, the Daily Mail and Fox News published photos of Owens bagging groceries, which prompted hundreds of fans and celebrities to come to the actor’s defense. Owens worked at Trader Joe’s for 15 months, but said he had to quit over the recent attention.

He’s best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992. He has since appeared on a number of shows, including Divorce, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Built to Last.