Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker breaks the glass ceiling in new promo

The many people who think the time is right for a woman to star in Doctor Who will appreciate a new promo just released by the BBC. Why? Because the clip finds new Who lead actor Jodie Whittaker literally breaking a glass ceiling.

It was announced earlier this week that the new season of the long-running time travel show will premiere on BBC America, Sunday, Oct. 7, and will start in the U.S. at the same time as the episode debuts in the U.K. on Oct. 7. The episode will then receive a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot. It has also been announced that the premiere is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

In addition to Whittaker, the new season stars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole, as the Doctor’s companions.

Watch that new promo clip above.