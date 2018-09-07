Watch Cher and Ellen DeGeneres surprise fans with makeovers as hairstylists for a day

Patrons of a Los Angeles Drybar salon received a big surprise when Ellen DeGeneres and Cher took over the reins as beauticians.

The two kicked off their outing as hairstylists by turning up at the salon unannounced (and sporting chef’s aprons) much to the shrieking delight of guests.

As Cher begins working on a woman’s hair, DeGeneres flips through a book of the singer’s wildest looks and teases that she should emulate her. It isn’t long before the pair proves comically inept at providing beauty treatments.

Somewhere between weaponizing blow dryers and exchanging raunchy jokes, the two manage to pull off some unconventional makeovers.

The segment was part of a special, hour-long interview the music icon filmed for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the candid sit-down, Cher discussed her turn in the recent smash Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which marked her first on-screen role since 2010’s Burlesque, and how it almost never happened.

“I almost turn everything down,” she said before revealing Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal, and her former agent essentially accepted the role on her behalf.

“He called me and said, ‘This is good for your career, you’re doing Mamma Mia 2’ and hung up,” Cher recalled.

During the segment, Cher performed “SOS,” a track which appears on her forthcoming album of ABBA covers Dancing Queen.

Despite having a farewell tour 15 years ago, she is set to go back on the road for a series of new shows in Australia and New Zealand at the end of September. And during the interview, the star announced the tour will include dates in the U.S.

Dancing Queen will be released on Sept. 28.