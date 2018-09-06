Stephen Colbert makes Bob Woodward's Fear a Reading Rainbow selection

Kids hooked on Reading Rainbow knew they could be anything as long as they picked up a book. Thanks to Stephen Colbert, now they know they can even be the leader of the free world without any experience whatsoever.

The Late Show host resurrected Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton’s popular kids program that ended in 2006, for a spoof that saw kids sharing their favorite parts about Bob Woodward’s new book on President Donald Trump, Fear. As one such child explains, Fear is about “an ogre made of cheese” who “runs the country without knowing anything about how to do it.”

“It’s scary and funny and sad all at the same time,” she says.

Other standout moments, according to kid readers, include “watching the republic crumble before our eyes” and Trump’s generals ignoring orders to assassinate Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. No, really. That’s in the book, according to The Washington Post. Of course, Trump has denied any of it is real.

Anyway, take a look, it’s in a book, a Reading Rainbow.