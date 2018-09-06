Freeform is ready for a new Party of Five.

The network announced a pilot order on Thursday for a reboot from the original series’ creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman. Like its predecessor, the modern reimagining focuses on five siblings working to survive as a family, but in this new iteration, which explores immigration as the catalyst for their situation, the five Buendías children have been left to adapt on their own after their parents are deported to Mexico.

“Twenty-five years ago, we imagined a story about five kids navigating the world after the untimely death of their parents,” Lippman and Keyser said in a statement. “Today, stories of families being separated, children having to raise themselves in the wake of their parents’ deportations, don’t require any imagination; they are everywhere. This new iteration of Party of Five isn’t a retread of the original; it’s a whole new look at kids trying to parent each other in the wake of circumstances beyond their control, yet learning a similar lesson: that families persist no matter how great the obstacles.”

Set in San Francisco, the original Party of Five found its central figures, the Salinger siblings, struggling to live together as a family after their parents are killed in a car crash. The drama ran for six seasons, from 1994 to 2000, and starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, and Andrew and Steven Cavarno. In 1996, it won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, and in 1999, it spawned a one-season spin-off titled Time of Your Life, which followed Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, Sarah, and also starred Jennifer Garner and Pauley Perrette.

Keyser and Lippman have penned the script for the reboot’s pilot with Michal Zebede (Castle), and Rodrigo Garcia (Nine Lives) is set to direct. Keyser, Lippman, and Garcia will serve as executive producers, while Zebede is on board as a co-executive producer.