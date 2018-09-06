Narcos: Mexico first full trailer from Netflix revealed

The first trailer for Narcos: Mexico is here. Above is the first video with footage from the fourth season of the Netflix drug trafficking drama (technically, it’s not the fourth season of Narcos but rather the first season of Narcos: Mexico as the streaming service is re-launching the show under a new name).

Narcos is also doing a total creative reset by going back to how it all began: The drug cartels, the DEA and their deadly cat-and-mouse game south of the border. Netflix’s bilingual drama has a new cast (led by Rogue One’s Diego Luna and End of Watch‘s Michael Pena), a new time period (early 1980s) and an entirely new setting (Mexico instead of Columbia).

As the urgent and stylish trailer hints, once again the drama is an ensemble tale of cops and cartels with moral ambiguity on both sides. But this time the primary focus is on two men: Crime boss Felix Gallardo (Luna), who united a collection of independent dealers, and DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena), the undercover operative determined to take him down.

Narcos: Mexico will premiere on Netflix later this year.

