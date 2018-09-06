HBO renews Ballers and Insecure

The futures of Insecure and Ballers are secure.

The hit HBO comedies, which are currently airing back-to-back on Sunday nights, have been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, respectively, the network announced on Thursday.

“#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4,” tweeted Insecure co-creator and star Issa Rae. “Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!”

#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4! Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting! pic.twitter.com/7TPGhvo6KN — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2018

Insecure, which EW’s Darren Franich gave an A review and praised the show’s ability to “blend swoony-sexy swagger with laugh-out-loud comedy,” stars Rae and Yvonne Orji as best friends dealing the twists and turns of their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers has relocated the show’s setting to Los Angeles, shifted the focus to action sports, and added Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Russell Brand.