HBO renews Ballers and Insecure

placeholder
Derek Lawrence
September 06, 2018 at 01:42 PM EDT

The futures of Insecure and Ballers are secure.

The hit HBO comedies, which are currently airing back-to-back on Sunday nights, have been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, respectively, the network announced on Thursday.

“#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4,” tweeted Insecure co-creator and star Issa Rae. “Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!”

Insecure, which EW’s Darren Franich gave an A review and praised the show’s ability to “blend swoony-sexy swagger with laugh-out-loud comedy,” stars Rae and Yvonne Orji as best friends dealing the twists and turns of their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers has relocated the show’s setting to Los Angeles, shifted the focus to action sports, and added Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Russell Brand.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now