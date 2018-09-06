Grey's Anatomy adds series' first gay male surgeon

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 03/27/05 performer Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. broadcaster ABC seasons 15 tvpgr TV-14

Grey’s Anatomy will feature its first openly gay male surgeon in season 15.

EW has confirmed that Alex Landi will play Dr. Nico Kim in the new season of the medical drama. It’s unclear how many episodes Landi will appear in, but he will not be a series regular.

TVLine first reported the casting.

The new character comes in the wake of the show’s decision to say farewell to Arizona, a lesbian surgeon played by Jessica Capshaw, last season. The drama also let go of Sarah Drew, who played April.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Sept. 27 on ABC.