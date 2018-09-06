type TV Show Genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

Peter Dinklage is giving some new insight on a rather cryptic Game of Thrones moment that caused plenty of fan speculation last year.

In the GoT season 7 finale — spoilers for those who haven’t caught up — there was a shot of Tyrion lingering and listening outside Daenerys’ cabin door while the Mother of Dragons and Jon Snow were getting it on for the first time. Tyrion had a rather dark and troubled expression. So what was the Lannister thinking in that very moment?

“Keep it down over there, I’m trying to get some sleep!” Dinklage jokes. But then he got serious and delivered a rather thoughtful and detailed answer that shows how deeply the Emmy winner thinks about his work.

“No, ah, it’s complicated…” Dinklage says. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better. He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well. He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

If Tyrion is worried about the impact of the two falling in love now, just wait until he (presumably in season 8) finds out the two are related and Jon has a claim to the Iron Throne.

Dinklage is once again up for an Emmy later this month for his work on GoT, but this time he’s going up against Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays his on-screen brother Jaime.

Last week, EW spoke to Dinklage about his work in HBO’s upcoming biopic My Dinner with Hervé, read that full Q&A here.

Game of Thrones returns for its final six episodes in 2019.