type TV Show Genre Sci-fi run date 03/26/05 performer Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill broadcaster BBC America seasons 11 tvpgr TV-PG

Doctor Who fans may indeed need some kind of time machine to fully enjoy what BBC America has planned ahead of the new season’s premiere. The network announced Thursday that it will air every episode from the 10 seasons of the rebooted science-fiction show, starting Sept. 25 at 6 a.m. ET, in an event billed as “The 13 Days of Doctor Who.”

This marathon of adventures — starring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and, most recently, Peter Capaldi — will be followed by the global premiere of the first tale to feature Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker on Sunday, Oct. 7, time to be announced. There will also be a special encore in the show’s new regular primetime evening slot. For the run of the season, Doctor Who will air regularly on BBC America on Sunday nights.

Watch the trailer for “The 13 Days of Doctor Who” above.