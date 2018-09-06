Disney's casting the upcoming High School Musical TV show and we have character details

It may be the “Start of Something New,” but High School Musical fans should get excited because the Wildcats are back in the house.

Ten years after Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), and the rest of the High School Musical gang took their last bow in the theatrically released High School Musical 3, Disney Channel has announced that casting is underway for High School Music: The Musical, a 10-episode series set to premiere on the channel’s streaming service.

Going meta this time around, the series follows a group of students at East High as they stage a performance of High School Musical, only to realize that as much drama is happening offstage as on. Adding to the theme, the show will be shot docu-style, and each episode will include a new rendition of a beloved song from High School Musical, as well as an original song.

While some of the songs may be the same, audiences are getting a new group of high schoolers to fall in love with. Disney Channel is currently looking to cast the lead role of Ricky, a class clown with a heart of gold who decides to audition for the school musical after getting dumped by his girlfriend. Voted “Most Likely to Sleep Through His Alarm,” Ricky spends his days filming YouTube stunt videos, planning get-rich-quick schemes, and fighting feelings of mediocrity.

The show is also looking to cast Ricky’s ex-girlfriend Nini, a natural performer who’s finally found the confidence to use her voice, as well as her new love interest E.J., the ambitious son of two high-powered lawyers who’s auditioning for the lead in the school play.

Along with the resident love triangle, the show will also feature new kid Ashlyn, Ricky’s best friend Big Red, and Gina, the entitled princess who’s an understudy, much to her chagrin (sound familiar?). Rounding out the cast are student choreographer Vikram and drama teacher Miss Jenn (RIP Ms. Darbus).

The series is executive produced by Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars) and Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter Tim Federle (Ferdinand). Casting is led by Director Julie Ashton. A premiere date for the series has yet to be released.