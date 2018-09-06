Ariana Grande's ponytail has a mind of its own in Jimmy Fallon sketch

Ariana Grande and ponytails go together like Kanye West and “creative genius,” Lena Dunham and public apologies, and Timothée Chalamet and Oscar season awards columns. Now, the Sweetener singer’s locks have totally taken on a mind of its own.

Grande recorded a sketch with late-night show bestie Jimmy Fallon that aired on The Tonight Show Wednesday night. Fallon is always happy to have the pop diva on his program, but this time he’s caught off guard when a visit to Grande’s dressing room reveals her ponytail is actually a sentient creature attached to her scalp.

It can sign autographs for Questlove, grab drinks for Fallon, and even stop purse-snatchers in their tracks. As Grande says, it’s totally “sick.”

Watch the sketch in the video above.