Alex Jones permanently banned from Twitter

Alex Jones has sent his last tweet.

And so has his InfoWars website.

On Thursday, Twitter became the latest social media company to ban the controversial ultra-right-wing conspiracy theory embracing host — and Twitter says the decision is permanent this time.

“Today, we permanently suspended @RealAlexJones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope,” the company said in a statement. “We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations. As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case. We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy. We will continue to evaluate reports we receive regarding other accounts potentially associated with @RealAlexJones or @infowars and will take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban.”

Jones was previously suspended by the service for a week.

Jones and InfoWars have been increasingly under fire for spreading false information, most notoriously claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Some of the parents of the victims have sued Jones.

Twitter’s move follows steps taken by YouTube and Facebook to likewise reduce the spread of Jones’ content, each citing violations of company guidelines.